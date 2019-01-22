Where to Watch All of This Year’s Oscar Nominees

If you missed any of this year’s Oscar nominees in theaters, or you’ve never heard of a title or two, don’t sweat it. You’ve still got over a month to catch up with whatever you haven’t seen before the Oscars air live (possibly with no host as a mad free-for-all) on ABC on February 24.

Below is a list of every single title nominated for at least one Academy Award this year, along with where you can watch them. If something’s currently available for streaming, rental, or purchase, we included a direct link to that. If it's still playing in theaters, we gave you a link where you can buy tickets. It literally could not be any easier for you to find these movies now. You’re welcome.

The 2019 Academy Awards Nominees And Where to Watch Them

At Eternity’s Gate - Available on digital on February 29

Avengers: Infinity War - Now available on digital

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Now available on Netflix

Black Panther - Now available on Netflix

BlacKkKlansman - Now available on digital

Bohemian Rhapsody - Now playing in theaters

Border - Now playing in theaters

Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Now playing in theaters -

Capernaum - Now playing in theaters

Christopher Robin - Now available on digital

Cold War - Now playing in theaters ( Prime Video on March 22)

The Favourite - Now playing in theaters

First Man - Now available on digital

First Reformed - Now available on Prime Video

Free Solo - Now playing in theaters

Green Book - Now playing in theaters

Hale County This Morning, This Evening - Now playing in theaters

If Beale Street Could Talk - Now playing in theaters

Incredibles 2 - Available on Netflix on January 30

Isle of Dogs - Now available on HBO GO

Mary Poppins Returns - Now playing in theaters

Mary Queen of Scots - Now playing in theaters

Minding the Gap - Now available on Hulu (Premieres on PBS on February 18)

Mirai - Now playing in theaters

Never Look Away - Opens in theaters on January 25

Of Fathers and Sons - Now available on Kanopy

A Quiet Place - Now available on digital

Ralph Breaks the Internet - Now playing in theaters

RBG - Now available on Hulu

Ready Player One - Now available on HBO GO

Roma - Now available on Netflix

Shoplifters - Now playing in theaters

Solo: A Star Wars Story - Now available on Netflix

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Now playing in theaters

A Star Is Born - Now playing in theaters

Vice - Now playing in theaters

The Wife - Now playing in theaters