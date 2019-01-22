Where to Watch All of This Year’s Oscar Nominees
If you missed any of this year’s Oscar nominees in theaters, or you’ve never heard of a title or two, don’t sweat it. You’ve still got over a month to catch up with whatever you haven’t seen before the Oscars air live (possibly with no host as a mad free-for-all) on ABC on February 24.
Below is a list of every single title nominated for at least one Academy Award this year, along with where you can watch them. If something’s currently available for streaming, rental, or purchase, we included a direct link to that. If it's still playing in theaters, we gave you a link where you can buy tickets. It literally could not be any easier for you to find these movies now. You’re welcome.
At Eternity’s Gate - Available on digital on February 29
Avengers: Infinity War - Now available on digital
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Now available on Netflix
Black Panther - Now available on Netflix
BlacKkKlansman - Now available on digital
Bohemian Rhapsody - Now playing in theaters
Border - Now playing in theaters
Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Now playing in theaters -
Capernaum - Now playing in theaters
Christopher Robin - Now available on digital
Cold War - Now playing in theaters (Prime Video on March 22)
The Favourite - Now playing in theaters
First Man - Now available on digital
First Reformed - Now available on Prime Video
Free Solo - Now playing in theaters
Green Book - Now playing in theaters
Hale County This Morning, This Evening - Now playing in theaters
If Beale Street Could Talk - Now playing in theaters
Incredibles 2 - Available on Netflix on January 30
Isle of Dogs - Now available on HBO GO
Mary Poppins Returns - Now playing in theaters
Mary Queen of Scots - Now playing in theaters
Minding the Gap - Now available on Hulu (Premieres on PBS on February 18)
Mirai - Now playing in theaters
Never Look Away - Opens in theaters on January 25
Of Fathers and Sons - Now available on Kanopy
A Quiet Place - Now available on digital
Ralph Breaks the Internet - Now playing in theaters
RBG - Now available on Hulu
Ready Player One - Now available on HBO GO
Roma - Now available on Netflix
Shoplifters - Now playing in theaters
Solo: A Star Wars Story - Now available on Netflix
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Now playing in theaters
A Star Is Born - Now playing in theaters
Vice - Now playing in theaters
The Wife - Now playing in theaters
