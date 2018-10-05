Where To See ‘The Sound Of Murder’
Reserve your space for this fun and interactive 'Mystery Dinner Theatre' in November.
The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation is hosting The Sound of Murder with the ACME Mystery Co. It's a Mystery Dinner Theatre fundraiser the Foundation on Friday, November 9, 2018, at Harts Hill Inn 135 Clinton Street Whitesboro.
Doors will open at 6:00 pm with appetizers, a buffet dinner, and dessert. A cash bar is available along with Basket Raffles, 50/50 and more. *Reservations are required so get your $40.00 tickets now at www.thejmcf.org under the events tab
The Sound of Murder:
High on a hill died a lonely goatherd and some people around the Abbey think that sweet little Maria just might be a budding serial killer. Is she now sixteen going on seventeen? What exactly are her favorite things? Mother Abbess & Sister Adolph are calling in all nuns and townsfolk to decide what to do. Pompous Captain Von Trampp & his bratty children will be there.
Again tickets may be purchased online at www.thejmcf.org under Events tab (Paypal membership is not required) or by calling the Foundation office at 315-339-5993.
All proceeds will be used to assist cancer patients in financial need living in (or undergoing treatment in) Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, & Onondaga Counties.
*Tables of 8 may be reserved.