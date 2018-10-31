Where To Grab A Free Beer After You Vote In CNY

Deciding who will represent your views when political decisions are made can hurt your brain, but a free cold Utica Club might help.

After you've voted at your polling station on November 6, 2018, you're invited to stop in for a cold one at Nail Creek Pub at 720 Varick Street in Utica. Show them your 'I Voted' sticker and you'll get a free Utica Club. This civic duty can make you thirsty!

The Nail Creek Facebook page states:

Who doesn't like free beer? We want to encourage everyone to get out and rock their vote on November 6th, so we are offering a little incentive. After you vote, bring your "I voted" sticker in to Nail Creek anytime on election day for a complimentary Utica Club. Write it on your calendar. Remind your neighbors, friends, family and co-workers! Help us spread the word and share! Cheers!

Know of anyone else offering some free brew after voting? Let us know, and we'll add them to our post!

Your vote matters so make sure you vote!

[H/T Luke Austin, Big Frog 104 ]