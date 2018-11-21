Where To Get A Free Thanksgiving Dinner in CNY

Don't let anyone go without Thanksgiving Dinner. Here are some options to help those in need.



No one should go without Thanksgiving Dinner. Here are some churches, and other groups that are offering a free Thanksgiving Dinner.

First Presbyterian Church of Utica , 1605 Genesee St , is hosting their 40th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 22th, with seatings at noon and again at 1 pm. Call for reservations at (315) 732-5112.

Catholic Charities of Herkimer County in collaboration with the Church of the Annunciation are sponsoring the Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day at the Parish Center for residents of Ilion, Frankfort, and Schuyler. The dinner can be "eat in" or "take out" with delivery available. The free meal includes all the traditional holiday favorites. Reservations are required. Call for more info at (315) 894-9917 ext 229

The Great Thanksgiving Banquet will be held at the Utica Rescue Mission on Thanksgiving between 11 AM - 3 PM. Worship service begins at 11 am in the Seaburg Chapel located at 201 Rutger Street in Utica. A traditional sit-down Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings will be served following the service in the Mary Tilton Clark Dining Room. Meal delivery is available to shut-ins by calling (315) 735-1645x 2100.

Thanksgiving Dinner will be provided by the Rome Rescue Mission on Thanksgiving Day. Enjoy a free breakfast at starting at 9:30 am, prayer service at 1:30 followed by a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner at 2.

We'll add to the list as we receive more information. If you know of any free Thanksgiving Day meals being offered this year, please email CindyMcMullen@961theeagle.com .