When Netflix unveiled their list of upcoming titles for January, there was a big ol’ TBD in the middle of it; the second (and possibly final?) season of The Punisher , one of the few surviving shows from the streaming service’s slate of Marvel series. The new trailer for the season finally puts all the pieces together (you see what I did there?) and reveals the series sill return to the digital airwaves on January 18.

It also gives you a good look at the series’ version of Jigsaw (played by Ben Barnes), the facially scarred villain who is one of the Punisher’s oldest comic-book foes. Once again, the Punisher is played by Jon Bernthal. The cast also includes Amber Rose Revah, Jason R. Moore, Josh Stewart, Floriana Lima, and newcomers Corbin Bernsen and Annette O’Toole.

Here’s the only plot synopsis for the show:

He isn't the one who dies. He's the one that does the killing.

All 13 episodes of The Punisher Season 2 debuts on Netflix on January 18. Beyond that, given the cancellations of Netflix’s Daredevil , Luke Cage , and Iron Fist series already, is a major question mark.