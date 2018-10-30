Turning the clocks back to end Daylight Saving Time is your standard "you win some, you lose some" situation.

Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 4th, local time. If your clock doesn't reset itself, you probably want to do it yourself before you go to bed. The plus side: you gain an hour of sleep. The negative: it gets dark so EARLY. Ugh.

In fact, the days will keep getting shorter and shorter until things start to turn around on December 26, according to timeanddate.com - at least in Utica, NY.

Why do we observe Daylight Saving Time?

The short answer: to save energy.

The long answer is...longer.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) started in the United States back in 1918, but then it was repealed just 7 months later. During WWII, DST was introduced again, in an effort to save energy for the war effort.

The DST we currently observe - (except for Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Arizona - who don't observe DST) - was established by the Energy Policy Act of 2005.

There's even more to it than that - you can read all about it at timeanddate.com .

Is it Daylight Saving or Daylight Savings?

Let this be the end to all the debate: it's Daylight Saving Time.

So, what are you going to do with your extra hour of time?

[H/T TimeandDate.com]