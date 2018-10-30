When Do We ‘Fall Back’ and Change the Clocks to End Daylight Saving 2018
Turning the clocks back to end Daylight Saving Time is your standard "you win some, you lose some" situation.
Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 4th, local time. If your clock doesn't reset itself, you probably want to do it yourself before you go to bed. The plus side: you gain an hour of sleep. The negative: it gets dark so EARLY. Ugh.
In fact, the days will keep getting shorter and shorter until things start to turn around on December 26, according to timeanddate.com - at least in Utica, NY.
Why do we observe Daylight Saving Time?
The short answer: to save energy.
The long answer is...longer.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) started in the United States back in 1918, but then it was repealed just 7 months later. During WWII, DST was introduced again, in an effort to save energy for the war effort.
The DST we currently observe - (except for Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Arizona - who don't observe DST) - was established by the Energy Policy Act of 2005.
There's even more to it than that - you can read all about it at timeanddate.com.
Is it Daylight Saving or Daylight Savings?
Let this be the end to all the debate: it's Daylight Saving Time.
So, what are you going to do with your extra hour of time?