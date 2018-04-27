What’s New on Netflix: May 2018
May is creeping up on us pretty quickly, and you know what that means: In addition to one very silly Justin Timberlake meme making the rounds, we also have some brand spankin’ new Netflix titles to look forward to. Next month brings new seasons of Dear White People and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as well as comedy specials from the likes of John Mulaney, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Tig Notaro.
May’s film highlights include Coco, Only God Forgives, Scream 2 and last year’s acclaimed documentary Faces Places. Read on for Netflix’s full May 2018 lineup:
May 1
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God’s Own Country
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (NETFLIX ORIGINAL) – A new stand-up special from John Mulaney.
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy: Season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon: Season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes — NETFLIX FILM
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
May 2
Jailbreak
May 4
A Little Help with Carol Burnett — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Anon — NETFLIX FILM
Busted!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
End Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Forgive Us Our Debts — NETFLIX FILM
Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
Manhunt — NETFLIX FILM
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
No Estoy Loca
The Rain: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 5
Faces Places
May 6
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday – Season 1 Finale on May 13) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 8
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 9
Dirty Girl
May 11
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kissing Booth — NETFLIX FILM
The Who Was? Show: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 14
The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4
Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16
May 16
89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
Wanted
May 18
Cargo — NETFLIX FILM
Catching Feelings — NETFLIX FILM
Inspector Gadget: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Disney’s Scandal: Season 7
Small Town Crime
May 20
Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
Señora Acero: Season 4
May 22
Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shooter: Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 23
Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 24
Fauda: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
Ibiza — NETFLIX FILM
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trollhunters: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 26
Sara’s Notebook — NETFLIX FILM
May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 29
Coco
May 30
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 31
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
TBA May
Arrow: Season 6
Dynasty: Season 1
Riverdale: Season 2
Supernatural: Season 1
The Flash: Season 4