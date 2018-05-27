What’s New on Netflix: June 2018
First things first: Yes, Thor: Ragnarok is coming to Netflix in June. But wait! There’s more! As with every month, Netflix is adding a ton of original features and shows to their streaming library — at this rate, it won’t be long before the service exclusively hosts Netflix Originals and nothing more. In the meantime, read on for what’s new on Netflix in June. (Spoiler alert: GLOW is back, babies!)
Next month’s highlights include the sophomore seasons of Luke Cage and GLOW, along with recent Disney hits Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Thor: Ragnarok — which you should enjoy while you can because Disney’s streaming deal with Netflix ends next year. June also brings a sequel series to The Staircase, the mother of all true crime documentary series. If you never watched its original run on Sundance, those episodes are also coming to Netflix (hurry up and watch so we can discuss the insane Owl Theory).
Here’s the full list of new additions coming to Netflix in June:
June 1
Assassination Games
Blue Jasmine
Busted! Season Finale – Netflix Original
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
He Named Me Malala
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Just Friends
Miracle
National Treasure
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
November 13: Attack on Paris – Netflix Original
Outside In
Righteous Kill
Rumor Has It
Singularity
Taking Lives
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Boy
The Covenant
The Departed
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
June 2
The King’s Speech
June 3
The Break With Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday) – Netflix Original
June 5
Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
June 7
Hyori’s Bed and Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming every Thursday)
The Night Shift: Season 4
June 8
Alex Strangelove – Netflix Original Film
Ali’s Wedding – Netflix Original Film
Marcella: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Sense8: The Series Finale – Netflix Original
The Hollow – Netflix Original
The Staircase – Netflix Original
Treehouse Detectives – Netflix Original
June 9
Wynonna Earp: Season 2
June 10
Portlandia: Season 8
June 14
Cutie and the Boxer
Marlon: Season 1
June 15
La Hora Final
Lust Stories – Netflix Original Film
Maktub – Netflix Original Film
Set It Up – Netflix Original Film
Step Up 2: The Streets
Sunday’s Illness – Netflix Original Film
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Ranch: Part 5 – Netflix Original
True: Magical Friends – Netflix Original
True: Wonderful Wishes – Netflix Original
Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 6 – Netflix Original
June 16
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
In Bruges
June 17
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
June 18
Encerrados
June 19
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette – Netflix Original
June 22
Brain on Fire – Netflix Original Film
Cooking on High – Netflix Original
Derren Brown: Miracle – Netflix Original
Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Us and Them – Netflix Original Film
June 23
Disney’s Tarzan
June 24
To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) – Netflix Original Film
June 25
Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
June 26
Secret City – Netflix Original
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Kamua Bell: Private School Negro – Netflix Original
June 29
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits – Netflix Original
GLOW: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Harvey Street Kids – Netflix Original
Kiss Me First – Netflix Original
La Forêt – Netflix Original
La Pena Maxima
Nailed It!: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Paquita Salas: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Recovery Boys – Netflix Original
Tau – Netflix Original Film
June 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory – Netflix Original
Mohawk