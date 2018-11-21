What’s New on Amazon Prime: December 2018

If you’re looking to get your money’s worth out of your Amazon Prime subscription next month, it shouldn’t be too hard. The service is adding a ton of good stuff for December, including a new season of the hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and movies like All the President’s Men , A Fistful of Dollars , and the Naked Gun trilogy.

Here’s the full list of what’s arriving on Prime Video next month:

New in December – Available for Streaming on Prime Video

December 1

Movies

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Fistful of Dollars (Per un pugno di dollari) (1964)

All the President's Men (1976)

Bad Girls from Mars (1990)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bestseller (2015)

Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)

Blue Hill Avenue (2001)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Bright Lights, Big City (1988)

Event Horizon (1997)

Gargoyle (2004)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Happily N'Ever After (2006)

Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)

Hitman's Run (1999)

King of the Mountain (1981)

Line of Duty (2013)

Livin' by the Gun (2011)

Margin Call (2011)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Ordinary People (1980)

Promised Land (2012)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Sleepover (2004)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Firm (1993)

The Game (1997)

The Godson (1998)

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Trucks (1997)

Ulee's Gold (1997)

Valkyrie (2008)

War (2007)

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Windtalkers (2002)

December 5

Series

* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Original series), Season 2

December 7

Movies

Killers (2010)

Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)

December 8

Movies

Before I Fall (2017)

Collide (2016)

December 14

Series

* LOL: Last One Laughing (Prime Original series), Season 1

December 15

Series

4 Blocks , Season 2

Life of Crime , Mini-series

December 16

Movies

Evan Almighty (2007)

December 19

Movies

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

December 21

Movies

*Life Itself (Prime Original movie)

Series

* Vanity Fair (Prime Original series), Season 1

December 25

Movies

Iron Man 2 (2010)

December 27

Movies

Hereditary (2018)

December 28

Series

* Niko and the Sword of Light (Prime Original series), Season 2