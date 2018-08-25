What’s Leaving Netflix: September 2018

In order to receive the great abundance of new shows and movies on Netflix each month, we must uphold the sacred compromise — aka, get ready for a whole bunch of stuff you like (or haven’t gotten around to watching yet because, I mean, who has that kind of time) to disappear from Netflix in September. Next month’s dearly departing titles include comedy faves like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Just Friends (an oft-overlooked Ryan Reynolds treat), along with classics like Casino and The Dark Knight .

Read on for the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in September:

September 1

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

Casino

Dead Poets Society

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Man on Wire

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Assets

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

September 2

Outsourced

Waffle Street

September 11

Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 - 7

September 15

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bordertown

September 16

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom

September 28

Imitation Game