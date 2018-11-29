What’s Leaving Netflix: December 2018

Well we got the good news; what’s getting added to Netflix in December. Here’s the bad news; everything that’s leaving Netflix next month. The big takeaway is Disney’s deal with Netflix is coming to an end, and so you are going to start to see more and more Disney titles leaving the streaming service; these next couple weeks are your last chance to catch Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl and Moana. (You can expect both of these titles to show up on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, when that debuts next year.)

This is also the end of the line for Groundhog Day , The Game , and Battle Royale — along with the rest of these titles:

Leaving 12/1/18

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Groundhog Day

Happily N'Ever After

Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Hellraiser

Sons of Anarchy : Seasons 1-7

Spider-Man 3

Spy Hard

Stephen King's Children of the Corn

Swept Under

The Covenant

The Game

Leaving 12/4/18

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Buddies

Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales

Spooky Buddies

Tarzan & Jane

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Search for Santa Paws

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Leaving 12/7/18

Trolls

Leaving 12/10/18

Battle Royale

Battle Royale 2

Teeth

Leaving 12/15/18

Step Up 2: The Streets

Leaving 12/16/18

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Leaving 12/17/18

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Leaving 12/19/18

Ip Man: The Final Fight

Leaving 12/20/18

Disney's Moana

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year

Leaving 12/22/18

Spotlight

Leaving 12/25/18

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Leaving 12/31/18

Troy