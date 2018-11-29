What’s Leaving Netflix: December 2018
Well we got the good news; what’s getting added to Netflix in December. Here’s the bad news; everything that’s leaving Netflix next month. The big takeaway is Disney’s deal with Netflix is coming to an end, and so you are going to start to see more and more Disney titles leaving the streaming service; these next couple weeks are your last chance to catch Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl and Moana. (You can expect both of these titles to show up on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, when that debuts next year.)
This is also the end of the line for Groundhog Day, The Game, and Battle Royale — along with the rest of these titles:
Leaving 12/1/18
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Groundhog Day
Happily N'Ever After
Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White
Hellbound: Hellraiser II
Hellraiser
Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
Spider-Man 3
Spy Hard
Stephen King's Children of the Corn
Swept Under
The Covenant
The Game
Leaving 12/4/18
Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
Air Bud: Spikes Back
Air Bud: World Pup
Air Buddies
Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales
Spooky Buddies
Tarzan & Jane
The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
The Search for Santa Paws
Tinker Bell
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Leaving 12/7/18
Trolls
Leaving 12/10/18
Battle Royale
Battle Royale 2
Teeth
Leaving 12/15/18
Step Up 2: The Streets
Leaving 12/16/18
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Leaving 12/17/18
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Leaving 12/19/18
Ip Man: The Final Fight
Leaving 12/20/18
Disney's Moana
Food, Inc.
I Give It a Year
Leaving 12/22/18
Spotlight
Leaving 12/25/18
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Leaving 12/31/18
Troy
