What’s Leaving Netflix: August 2018
Every month, Netflix adds dozens of great new shows and movies for your binge-watching needs. In exchange, a great sacrifice is required: Several other titles expire from the streaming library…possibly for good. This month’s list of shows and movies leaving Netflix include small-screen faves like The Killing and Jem and the Holograms (truly outrageous), along with big screen hits like The 40 Year Old Virgin and — we’re really sorry about this one — Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. Let the great monthly Netflix purge commence!
Read on for everything that’s leaving Netflix in August:
August 1
3000 Miles to Graceland
Adventures in Babysitting
Can’t Buy Me Love
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
Finding Dory
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Reasonable Doubt
The Killing: Seasons 1-3
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
August 2
10 Rules for Sleeping Around
August 5
13 Assassins
August 6
Welcome to Me
August 10
St. Vincent
August 12
For a Good Time, Call…
August 13
Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family
August 16
Being Flynn
Enter the Battlefield
Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
Pariah
Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4
August 23
Sausage Party
August 25
The Road