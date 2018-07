Looking to fish at Delta Lake in Rome? What type of fish are you going to find under the surface?

According to the DEC , here's the type of fish you will find at Delta:

1) Walleye

2) Smallmouth Bass

3) Largemouth Bass

4) Northern Pike

5) Chain Pickerel

6) Black Crappie

7) Yellow Perch

8) Pumpkinseed

9) Brown Bullhead