What Really Happens If You Eat Watermelon Seeds?

Watermelon is a summer essential. What happens if you eat the black or white watermelon seeds? Are you in danger?

Short Answer: No, you'll survive.

Long Explanation Answer: Fact- Swallowing a watermelon seed will not cause a watermelon to grow in your stomach. When you swallow watermelon seeds raw, they move through your digestive tract without being digested. That's it.

According to Spoon University, you can actually prepare watermelon seeds correctly to eat because they are full of many health benefits. These seeds are packed with protein, vitamins, and minerals.

About 1/8 of a cup of watermelon seeds contains 10 grams of protein. In order to experience the full nutritional benefits of watermelon seeds, there is a little bit of labor required, as they need to be sprouted, shelled, and dried."

So remember, watermelon seeds completely safe to swallow, and they actually have many health benefits. If you eat them raw, you will miss out on all of these benefits.