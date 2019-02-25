What Are The Top Wind Speeds Across New York Right Now?
This strong storm across New York is bringing plenty of snow, wind, and trouble for everyone. What are some of the top wind speeds reported so far?
Syracuse.com reports that here in Central New York, the strongest gust was was 69 mph. This gust was recorded in Oswego at 1:30AM. The University at Albany weather station on Whiteface recorded an 86mph gust at 10:30 AM Sunday. Western New York had multiple readings of over 70 mph. Gusts of 74 mph were recorded at the Dunkirk Lighthouse and Niagara Falls Airport. The Buffalo airport peaked at 69 mph.
Here's a look across CNY from the National Weather Service:
1) Madison County
SE Brookfield 57MPH
Hamilton 49MPH
Morrisville 49MPH
2) Oneida County
4 SW Clinton 53MPH
Griffiss Airfield Ap 52MPH
2 WSW Westmoreland 51MPH
3 NW Westmoreland 45MPH
3) Onondaga County
Fayetteville 58MPH
Syracuse Hancock Int 56MPH
W Otisco 55MPH
Otisco 55MPH
WSW Kirkville 50MPH
SSW Skaneateles 49MPH
Jordan 48MPH
Tully 48MPH
ESE Kirkville 47MPH
W Otisco 47MPH
NW Oran 45MPH
4) Otsego County
W Laurens 56MPH
E Cherry Valley 56MPH
ESE Laurens 49MPH
5) Herkimer County
SSW Salisbury 57MPH
ENE Cold Brook 48MPH
WNW Herkimer 47MPH
S Dolgeville 39MPH
Big Moose 36MPH
Dolgeville 32MPH
NNW Old Forge 32MPH