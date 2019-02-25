What Are The Top Wind Speeds Across New York Right Now?

This strong storm across New York is bringing plenty of snow, wind, and trouble for everyone. What are some of the top wind speeds reported so far?

Syracuse.com reports that here in Central New York, the strongest gust was was 69 mph. This gust was recorded in Oswego at 1:30AM. The University at Albany weather station on Whiteface recorded an 86mph gust at 10:30 AM Sunday. Western New York had multiple readings of over 70 mph. Gusts of 74 mph were recorded at the Dunkirk Lighthouse and Niagara Falls Airport. The Buffalo airport peaked at 69 mph.

Here's a look across CNY from the National Weather Service :

1) Madison County

SE Brookfield 57MPH

Hamilton 49MPH

Morrisville 49MPH

2) Oneida County

4 SW Clinton 53MPH

Griffiss Airfield Ap 52MPH

2 WSW Westmoreland 51MPH

3 NW Westmoreland 45MPH

3) Onondaga County

Fayetteville 58MPH

Syracuse Hancock Int 56MPH

W Otisco 55MPH

Otisco 55MPH

WSW Kirkville 50MPH

SSW Skaneateles 49MPH

Jordan 48MPH

Tully 48MPH

ESE Kirkville 47MPH

W Otisco 47MPH

NW Oran 45MPH

4) Otsego County

W Laurens 56MPH

E Cherry Valley 56MPH

ESE Laurens 49MPH

5) Herkimer County

SSW Salisbury 57MPH

ENE Cold Brook 48MPH

WNW Herkimer 47MPH

S Dolgeville 39MPH

Big Moose 36MPH

Dolgeville 32MPH

NNW Old Forge 32MPH