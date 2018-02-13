Styx, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts And Tesla At The Lakeview

Legendary rockers Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are teaming up with Tesla for a summer U.S. tour that kicks off in May and stops in Syracuse June 28, 2018, at the Lakeview Amphitheater.

Styx formed in Chicago in 1972 and over the course of their 40-year career, they’ve released 16 studio albums including six best-of compilations, and four live albums, We love their hits "Lady", "Come Sail Away", "Babe", "The Best of Times", "Too Much Time on My Hands" and "Mr. Roboto" just to name a few.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Joan Jett is the leader of the hard-rocking Blackhearts and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. She’s had eight Platinum and Gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover."

Tesla includes Frank Hannon (guitar), Brian Wheat (bass), Jeff Keith (lead vocals), Troy Luccketta (drums), and Dave Rude (guitar). Over their 35 year career, they've sold more than 25 million albums domestically and played globally to sold-out crowds far and wide. Tesla’s ninth full-length album titled SHOCK is due out this year and features Phil Collen of Def Leppard in the producer’s chair.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 16 at 10 am local time at Livenation.com, Ticketmaster.com, the Oncenter Box Office or Charge By Phone at 1-800-745-3000. Ticket prices are $99.50, $69.50, $49.50 and lawn seats are $29.50. Styx and Tesla will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Wednesday, February 14 at 10 am local time at StyxWorld.com and Teslatheband.com.

Check out the tour at any of the following stops:

* Wed 5/30 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

* Fri 6/1 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

* Sat 6/2 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

Mon 6/4 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

** Tue 6/5 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thu 6/7 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Sat 6/9 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Sun 6/10 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue 6/12 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Wed 6/13 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Thu 6/14 Raleigh, NC Costal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

** Sat 6/16 Atlanta, GA Verizon Amphitheatre

Sun 6/17 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed 6/27 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Thu 6/28 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater

Fri 6/29 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat 6/30 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

Tue 7/3 Montreal, QUE. Place Bell at Laval

Wed 7/4 Toronto, ONT. Budweiser Stage

Fri 7/6 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sat 7/7 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sun 7/8 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue 7/10 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

Wed 7/11 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

* Fri 7/13 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Sat 7/14 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Sun 7/15 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

* For these shows, VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, February 21 at 10 am local time, and general on-sale will be Friday, February 23 at 10 am local time.