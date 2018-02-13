Styx, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts And Tesla At The Lakeview
Legendary rockers Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are teaming up with Tesla for a summer U.S. tour that kicks off in May and stops in Syracuse June 28, 2018, at the Lakeview Amphitheater.
Styx formed in Chicago in 1972 and over the course of their 40-year career, they’ve released 16 studio albums including six best-of compilations, and four live albums, We love their hits "Lady", "Come Sail Away", "Babe", "The Best of Times", "Too Much Time on My Hands" and "Mr. Roboto" just to name a few.
Joan Jett is the leader of the hard-rocking Blackhearts and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. She’s had eight Platinum and Gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover."
Tesla includes Frank Hannon (guitar), Brian Wheat (bass), Jeff Keith (lead vocals), Troy Luccketta (drums), and Dave Rude (guitar). Over their 35 year career, they've sold more than 25 million albums domestically and played globally to sold-out crowds far and wide. Tesla’s ninth full-length album titled SHOCK is due out this year and features Phil Collen of Def Leppard in the producer’s chair.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 16 at 10 am local time at Livenation.com, Ticketmaster.com, the Oncenter Box Office or Charge By Phone at 1-800-745-3000. Ticket prices are $99.50, $69.50, $49.50 and lawn seats are $29.50. Styx and Tesla will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Wednesday, February 14 at 10 am local time at StyxWorld.com and Teslatheband.com.
Check out the tour at any of the following stops:
* Wed 5/30 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
* Fri 6/1 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
* Sat 6/2 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
Mon 6/4 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
** Tue 6/5 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Thu 6/7 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Sat 6/9 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Sun 6/10 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue 6/12 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
Wed 6/13 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Thu 6/14 Raleigh, NC Costal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
** Sat 6/16 Atlanta, GA Verizon Amphitheatre
Sun 6/17 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed 6/27 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Thu 6/28 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater
Fri 6/29 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sat 6/30 Hershey, PA GIANT Center
Tue 7/3 Montreal, QUE. Place Bell at Laval
Wed 7/4 Toronto, ONT. Budweiser Stage
Fri 7/6 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sat 7/7 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sun 7/8 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tue 7/10 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
Wed 7/11 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
* Fri 7/13 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Sat 7/14 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion
Sun 7/15 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
* For these shows, VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, February 21 at 10 am local time, and general on-sale will be Friday, February 23 at 10 am local time.
** Not a Live Nation show. Atlanta show’s general on-sale is February 16 at 9 am local time.