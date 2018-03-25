Hang on to your hats, because the Man in Black certainly didn’t. Our first formal poster for Westworld Season 2 teases an ominous end to Ed Harris’ anti-heroic gunslinger, while a new featurette takes us behind the scenes.

As we get closer to the April 22 premiere, star Shannon Woodward shared an update to the “Ask Aeden” chat system on the ever-glitchy Discover Westworld site. A series of clues pointed toward the phrase “CHAOS TAKES CONTROL,” which Aeden responds to with a link to the below poster. Things perhaps aren’t looking so great for Ed Harris’ William, if you take note of the bullet holes in his famous black hat and surrounding blood. Or maybe he became a robot vulture? It’s a weird show, man.

HBO

And because this is Westworld , the distant horizon where mountains meet sand features a hexidecimal link to a new tease about “ The Door .” Is there another hint within the teaser? Some creepy child’s voice? Spend an hour on Reddit and get back to us. Here’s a new featurette to pass the time.

Elsewhere of Westworld Season 2, the April 22 “ Journey Into Night ” is expected to answer practical questions about the park , potentially even a date for the show’s setting . Ed Harris will be playing Season 2 on “extreme mode,” as will his younger self and former friend , while Talulah Riley and Louis Herthum have been upped to series regular. We’ll also finally get answers on the “Shogun World” park , and learn what became of poor Elsie and Stubbs . New additions include Leftovers alum Katja Herbers , Neil Jackson and American Gods star Jonathan Tucker, Vikings favorite Gustaf Skarsgard , Tyrant alum Fares Fares, Zahn McClarnon , Betty Gabriel and LOST star Hiroyuki Sanada .

We’ll likely see more soon, so stay tuned for the latest on Westworld Season 2.