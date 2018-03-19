New ‘Westworld’ Photos Hint at Another Time-Turning Mystery

Westworld Season 2 may not play the same tricks, but new photos have us scratching our heads all the same. See some surprising character returns (and even a few fresh faces) in new photos from the long-awaited 2018 return, and get your conspiracy boards ready.

Ahead of the sci-fi drama’s April 22 return, HBO shared eleven new images from Westworld Season 2. All your faves are there, including Dolores, Teddy, the elder William, Bernarnold, Maeve, Hector and even the long-lost Ashley Stubbs . We also see a few newbies like Vikings star Gustaf Skarsgård (Floki!), Tyrant alum Fares Fares and more, but there’s at least a few suspicious items. Note Talulah Riley’s Angela all cleaned up and seemingly outside the park (perhaps a flashback?) as well that Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard is both following Stubbs’ group in the desert, and then back in the lab with Charlotte Hale ( Tessa Thompson ). Different episodes, or dual Bernards, perhaps?

Elsewhere of Westworld Season 2, the April 22 “ Journey Into Night ” is expected to answer practical questions about the park , potentially even a date for the show’s setting . Ed Harris will be playing Season 2 on “extreme mode,” as will his younger self and former friend , while Talulah Riley and Louis Herthum have been upped to series regular. We’ll also finally get answers on the mysterious “SW” park . Other new additions include Leftovers alum Katja Herbers , Neil Jackson and American Gods star Jonathan Tucker, Zahn McClarnon , Betty Gabriel and LOST star Hiroyuki Sanada .

We’ll likely see more soon, so watch the trailer below and stay tuned for the latest on Westworld Season 2.