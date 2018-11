'Weird' Al Yankovic is bringing his parody stylings on tour in 2019 and you'll be able to see him in CNY.

Weird Al will have three stops in New York State in New York City, Lewiston and Syracuse.

Yankovic will be in Syracuse at the Landamark Theater on July 11.

Tickets for all tour dates go on sale on at 10 a.m. Friday, November 16.

Here's some of Weird Al's country music parodies:

Get tickets to see Weird Al at WeirdAl.com .