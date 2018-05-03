Tarantino, DiCaprio, More Claim Weinstein Co. Owes Them Millions

With The Weinstein Company looking to sell its assets — for at least $310 million — a number of actors and directors are objecting to the sale, complaining the company has outstanding agreements with them for royalties and contract settlements they never got. Among these is Quentin Tarantino, who claims TWC owes him more than $4 million.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino was one of the stars who filed papers in court on Monday, claiming that Weinstein still owes him royalties for four films: $300,000 for Grindhouse, $575,000 for Inglourious Basterds, $1.25 million for Django Unchained and nearly $2.5 million for The Hateful Eight. Leonadro DiCaprio is also hunting down a sum owed to him for his work in Django Unchained, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rachel McAdams still haven’t reached an agreement about money owed to them from Southpaw, and Jennifer Lawrence wants $102,000 for a contract breach during Silver Linings Playbook.