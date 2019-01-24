Weezer Cover Black Sabbath, ELO, Toto and More on Surprise ‘Teal Album’
Weezer have released a 10-track covers album without previous notice that includes their take on songs by Black Sabbath, ELO, the Turtles and others. Titled Weezer (The Teal Album), it precedes the long-awaited Weezer (The Black Album), which will arrive on March 1.
The opening track on the LP is their celebrated cover of Toto’s “Africa,” which made headlines last year and inspired Toto to cover Weezer’s "Hash Pipe" in response. Along with “Paranoid,” “Mr. Blue Sky” and “Happy Together,” there’s also songs by Tears for Fears, Eurythmics and A-ha.
You can stream the entire Teal Album below.
“Surprise! Guess who dropped a new album?” Weezer said in a statement. “No, it’s not The Black Album – that’s coming on March 1. Here’s The Teal Album to hold you over until then. The ultimate cover collection with songs from Toto, Tears for Fears, Eurythmics, A-ha, the Turtles, Black Sabbath, Electric Light Orchestra, TLC, Michael Jackson and Ben E. King.”
In a separate statement they noted that “Weezer (The Black Album) was produced by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek, with whom the band worked for the first time. The album’s songs were entirely written on piano by frontman Rivers Cuomo for the first time in Weezer history, creating some of the most satisfyingly awesome songs in the entire hits-filled Weezer catalog. With band members switching up instruments in the studio, and choruses filtered through Sitek’s own encyclopedic musical references of everything from Gorillaz to Can to Pink Floyd, Weezer (The Black Album) is the bold next step in the winning streak of acclaimed albums they’ve released since 2014.”
Weezer will tour North America with the Pixies during March and April. You can see the dates below.
Weezer North American Tour 2019
Mar. 8 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Mar. 10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
Mar. 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Mar. 13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Mar. 14 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
Mar. 16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
Mar. 17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
Mar. 19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Mar. 20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Mar. 22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
Mar. 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Mar. 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Mar. 27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Mar. 28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
Mar. 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Mar. 31 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
Apr. 5 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Apr. 6 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Apr. 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Apr. 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Apr. 10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Apr. 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center
Apr. 13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
Apr. 20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella