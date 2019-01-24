Weezer have released a 10-track covers album without previous notice that includes their take on songs by Black Sabbath , ELO , the Turtles and others. Titled Weezer (The Teal Album) , it precedes the long-awaited Weezer (The Black Album) , which will arrive on March 1.

The opening track on the LP is their celebrated cover of Toto ’s “Africa,” which made headlines last year and inspired Toto to cover Weezer’s "Hash Pipe" in response. Along with “Paranoid,” “Mr. Blue Sky” and “Happy Together,” there’s also songs by Tears for Fears, Eurythmics and A-ha.

You can stream the entire Teal Album below.

“Surprise! Guess who dropped a new album?” Weezer said in a statement. “No, it’s not The Black Album – that’s coming on March 1. Here’s The Teal Album to hold you over until then. The ultimate cover collection with songs from Toto, Tears for Fears, Eurythmics, A-ha, the Turtles, Black Sabbath, Electric Light Orchestra, TLC, Michael Jackson and Ben E. King.”

In a separate statement they noted that “ Weezer (The Black Album) was produced by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek, with whom the band worked for the first time. The album’s songs were entirely written on piano by frontman Rivers Cuomo for the first time in Weezer history, creating some of the most satisfyingly awesome songs in the entire hits-filled Weezer catalog. With band members switching up instruments in the studio, and choruses filtered through Sitek’s own encyclopedic musical references of everything from Gorillaz to Can to Pink Floyd , Weezer (The Black Album) is the bold next step in the winning streak of acclaimed albums they’ve released since 2014.”

Weezer will tour North America with the Pixies during March and April. You can see the dates below.

Weezer North American Tour 2019

Mar. 8 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Mar. 10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

Mar. 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Mar. 13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Mar. 14 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

Mar. 16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

Mar. 17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

Mar. 19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Mar. 20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Mar. 22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Mar. 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Mar. 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Mar. 27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Mar. 28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Mar. 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Mar. 31 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

Apr. 5 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Apr. 6 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Apr. 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Apr. 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Apr. 10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Apr. 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center

Apr. 13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

Apr. 20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella