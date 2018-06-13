Toto’s Steve Porcaro Joins Weezer on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ for ‘Africa’

Weezer's cover of Toto's 1982 hit "Africa" has become their highest-charting song in nearly a decade, so it's no surprise they'd take that show on the road.

Last night, they performed the Toto IV hit on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The cover recently reached No. 89 on the Billboard chart, a spot Weezer hasn't beat since 2009's "(If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To." The Ratitude track reached No. 81 back then.

Joining the band for a solo on the bridge on Kimmel's show last night was Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro. You can watch the "Africa" performance below. (Weezer also performed "Buddy Holly" from their 1994 eponymous debut.)

Weezer first took a stab at the cover after a months-long campaign by a 14-year-old Twitter fan, @weezerafrica, lobbied for it. The band first responded with a cover of another Toto hit, "Rosanna," before relenting and fulfilling the teen's request. The recording has since gone viral on social media, though it seems frontman Rivers Cuomo, still donning preppy vests, hasn't nailed down the lyrics just yet, as he seemed to read them from a laptop onstage at the Kimmel taping.

Toto co-founder and guitarist Steve Lukather recently tweeted his approval of the cover and vowed to return the favor by covering a Weezer song.