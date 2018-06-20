Marijuana May Soon Be Legal In New York

Legalized marijuana just took a major step forward in New York State. Many states that border New York have already legalized marijuana or are in the process of doing so.

Last Year, Gov Andrew Cuomo referred to marijuana as a "gateway drug." Cuomo later admitted the facts have changed and he called on the New York State Department of Health to assess the impact of a regulated marijuana program in New York. The full report is still being finalized but on Monday New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker came out in support of legalizing marijuana across the state.