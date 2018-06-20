Marijuana May Soon Be Legal In New York
Legalized marijuana just took a major step forward in New York State. Many states that border New York have already legalized marijuana or are in the process of doing so.
Last Year, Gov Andrew Cuomo referred to marijuana as a "gateway drug." Cuomo later admitted the facts have changed and he called on the New York State Department of Health to assess the impact of a regulated marijuana program in New York. The full report is still being finalized but on Monday New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker came out in support of legalizing marijuana across the state.
"The pros of a regulated program outweigh the cons," Zucker said in a statement. "The report also concludes that should a regulated program be implemented, special consideration will need to be given to a number of factors including the age of who can purchase marijuana, who can grow and distribute, the location of dispensaries, and at what rate the product would be taxed."
