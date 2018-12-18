Wedding Breaks Out at Central New York Soccer Game

The Utica City Football Club is having quite an inaugural campaign in the rough and tumble world of professional indoor soccer. And four victories in its first five matches only scratches the surface.

Utica City also leads the Major Arena Soccer League in goals scored this season and the early crowds at the Adirondack Bank Center have been loud. Last Sunday, December 16th, the fans were treated to an extra spectacle--a wedding right at midfield. Kyla Grose from Ilion and Cody Jacobs from Sauquoit got hitched at halftime of Utica City's 10-5 win over Harrisburg.

The bride's parents own soccer season tickets at the Aud and everyone thought the soccer ceremony would be a pretty cool idea.

Credit: Lindsay Mogle

So, it looks like you never what you're gonna get this year at a Utica City FC game. There are plenty of home games to check out through the end of March.