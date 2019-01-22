Utica Police have issued a travel advisory for a number of streets due to a significant water main break at John Street and Oriskany Boulevard.

As a result of the break, motorists should avoid the areas of:

Oriskany Blvd from Genesee St to Second St

Broad St from Seneca St to Second St

John St between Oriskany Blvd and Bleecker St

Drivers should also be on the lookout for sheer ice and substantial flooding in the surrounding areas. Police are on-scene assisting with traffic control.

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority has been notified. We will continue to update you as more details become available.