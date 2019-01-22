Water Main Break Causes Severe Flooding On Several Streets In Utica

Photo Credit: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Utica Police have issued a travel advisory for a number of streets due to a significant water main break at John Street and Oriskany Boulevard.

As a result of the break, motorists should avoid the areas of:

  • Oriskany Blvd from Genesee St to Second St
  • Broad St from Seneca St to Second St
  • John St between Oriskany Blvd and Bleecker St

Drivers should also be on the lookout for sheer ice and substantial flooding in the surrounding areas. Police are on-scene assisting with traffic control.

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority has been notified. We will continue to update you as more details become available.

WIBX 950 Source: Water Main Break Causes Severe Flooding On Several Streets In Utica
Filed Under: utica
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top