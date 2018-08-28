Where To Buy Water For $1 At The NYS Fair

In this hot weather, you may need water at the Great New York State Fair . You can still buy water for $1 at only one location.

According to Syracuse.com , Indian Village is the only place selling 1-liter bottles of water for $1. All the vendors are selling from $2 and up. That also includes vendors who are local and national, and groups that sell water to raise money for causes such as the Veterans Memorial.

Indian Village is run by the Six Nations Agricultural Society, which considers the land sovereign, said Norman Jimerson, the village's superintendent."

So if you're looking to save on water, stop by Indian Village.

BONUS VIDEO