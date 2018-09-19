Watch Out For Fake Nike Coupons Online

There are "coupons" on social media that allegedly offer a discount on Nike products to "people of color" that are fake.

WKBW reports that the coupons offer 75 percent off the company's shoes and apparel and feature the face of NFL player Colin Kaepernick. The coupons state they are only valid for "people of color." These coupons are all faked.

Nike confirms discount coupons to “people of color,” with images of Colin Kaepernick, are fake."

