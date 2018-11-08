Watch Out For Fake Kohl’s Black Friday Coupons

While getting ready for your Black Friday shopping, don't fall for this scam online featuring Kohl's coupons.

News 10 reports the coupon claims to be a $150 "Black Friday" coupon from Kohl's as part of an online promotion.Here's a look at the coupon in question:

Kohl's responded by saying the retailer is NOT currently running such a promotion and that they are working with Facebook to have the coupons removed. Kohl's reminds shoppers that all of Kohl's valid coupons can be found on kohls.com .