Frances Bean Cobain recently took to Instagram to post a video of herself performing a haunting original song. The emotional track features seriously deep and meaningful lyrics and shows off Cobain’s powerful vocals. Watch the video below.

In the clip, the 26-year-old performs the original song on an acoustic guitar. “ No one told me / How I should love myself / Damn near killed me / Damn near killed myself / I’ve been stuck inside your time capsule / Don’t you think you ought to let me go ,” she sings in the clip. In the caption of the video she reveals, “If I could keep the raspiness in my voice from being sick without being sick… I would.”

Back in April, Frances Bean Cobain posted a video singing an original song . The daughter of Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love followed that up with the release of another song in September .

Nirvana fans that are expecting Cobain to continue in her father’s grunge footsteps are in for a rude awakening. She stated in the past that she’s not a fan of the genre saying, “I don’t really like Nirvana that much.” Cobain added, “The grunge scene is not what I’m interested in.”