Watch Frances Bean Cobain Perform Emotional New Song
Frances Bean Cobain recently took to Instagram to post a video of herself performing a haunting original song. The emotional track features seriously deep and meaningful lyrics and shows off Cobain’s powerful vocals. Watch the video below.
In the clip, the 26-year-old performs the original song on an acoustic guitar. “No one told me / How I should love myself / Damn near killed me / Damn near killed myself / I’ve been stuck inside your time capsule / Don’t you think you ought to let me go,” she sings in the clip. In the caption of the video she reveals, “If I could keep the raspiness in my voice from being sick without being sick… I would.”
Back in April, Frances Bean Cobain posted a video singing an original song. The daughter of Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love followed that up with the release of another song in September.
Nirvana fans that are expecting Cobain to continue in her father’s grunge footsteps are in for a rude awakening. She stated in the past that she’s not a fan of the genre saying, “I don’t really like Nirvana that much.” Cobain added, “The grunge scene is not what I’m interested in.”
