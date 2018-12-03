Warmer December Temperatures in CNY

We see warmer temperatures in the long-range weather forecast for Central New York.

Hope you enjoyed the snow. Now it's nothing but a slushy mess in CNY. The National Weather Service ( NWS ) is calling for above normal temperatures through the middle of December.

noaa.gov

On October 18, Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said: “Although a weak El Nino is expected, it may still influence the winter season by bringing wetter conditions across the southern United States, and warmer, drier conditions to parts of the North.”

The Farmers Almanac is also calling for mild temperatures for the beginning of December but says it will turn much colder by the end of the month.

Winter will be milder than normal, on average, with above-normal precipitation and near-normal snowfall. The coldest periods will occur from late December into mid-January and late January into early February and in mid- to late February. The snowiest periods will be in early January, early to mid-February, mid-March, and early April. April and May will be rainier than normal, with below-normal temperatures. Summer temperatures and rainfall will be near normal, with the hottest periods in late July and early to mid-August. September and October will be slightly cooler and drier than normal.

Keep it tuned for our snow for Christmas predictions.