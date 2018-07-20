New Line took over San Diego Comic-Con last night for ScareDiego, teasing a few of the studio’s upcoming horror films — including, obviously, IT: Chapter Two. But the highly-anticipated sequel to Andy Muschietti’s horror hit wasn’t the only film on the docket: James Wan was on hand to confirm a third installment of Annabelle, based on the creepy doll from the Conjuring franchise.

In addition to offering new sneak peeks at The Curse of La Llarona and The Nun (another Conjuring spinoff), Collider reports that New Line confirmed Annabelle 3 during last night’s ScareDiego event. The third chapter in the spinoff series will see the eponymous evil doll arriving at the paranormal museum at the home of Ed and Lorraine Warren (portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the Conjuring franchise), where it wreaks all sorts of havoc among the various spooky artifacts.

James Wan compared the sequel to Night at the Museum:

Annabelle basically activates all the other haunted artifacts in that room, so it’s basically Night at the Museum with Annabelle.

Sounds cute!