Wage Theft Hotline Created For Central New Yorkers

A new Wage Theft Hotline is available for workers to report employers not complying with the mandatory minimum wage increase in Central New York.

*Those who make minimum wage should check their first pay stub for hours worked in 2019. Depending on how you get paid, you may not see it for several weeks yet*

The minimum wage increase went into effect on December 31, 2018, all across NY state. Governor Cuomo says:

"In New York, we believe in a fair day's pay for a fair day's work and are proud to be stepping up for hardworking families and making a real difference in the lives of New Yorkers. We won't stop until every New Yorker is paid the fair wages they deserve."

The $15 minimum wage legislation was passed as part of the 2016-17 state budget. Here's a closer look at the phase-in schedule.

governor.ny.gov

WIBX reports the minimum hourly wage is now $11.10 in CNY. The rate in CNY will continue to increase 70 cents over each of the next two years, bringing it to $12.50 on New Year's Eve of 2020

If you have not received your minimum wage increase, you should call the Wage Theft Hotline at 1-888-4-NYSDOL and report your employer for not complying with the mandatory pay increase.

More information is available at www.ny.gov/minimumwage .