From the Voss family, though we very much appreciate your patronage, we ask for your cooperation that you please respect our neighbors property when parking your cars for a visit. There has been a number of towing incidents while cars were parked in other businesses lots. There has been additional signage put up recently to detour illegal parking. We would hate to have a pleasant visit ruined by your car being towed and the associated costs. If possible please pass this information on to other interested parties. Thank you, Kenton Voss