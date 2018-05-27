Can You Name the Star Wars Alien Based On Their Vintage Action Figure?
For adults, a new Star Wars movie just means something to watch at the theater that weekend, and maybe a reason to yell at people on the internet. For kids (okay, and for a lot of adults too), a new Star Wars movie also means a ton of new Star Wars toys. Hasbro sent us some of the new Solo: A Star Wars Story action figures a few months back and they include a Millennium Falcon that lights up, makes sounds, and vibrates, and a gadget you can wear on your wrist that makes your action figures talk and interact. Back in my day, we had to use our mouths to make the toys talk! What is this world coming to?!?
Yes, back in my day, Star Wars toys looked very different. They didn’t talk. They didn’t even have knees or elbows, which meant they had an easier time defeating Darth Vader than they did sitting in a chair. And they had kooky names like “Yak Face.” Literally there’s a Star Wars toy named after what the dude’s face vaguely resembled. (Then again, in a universe where a character’s actual name is “Elan Sleazebaggano” maybe Yak Face isn’t all that bizarre.) But how well do you know some of the weirdest members of the classic Kenner Star Wars collection? Let’s find out.
Below you will find ten Star Wars action figures from the vintage Kenner lines, starting with Star Wars and going through the final “Power of the Force” figures. Can you identify the character from sight alone? Click through the gallery to find the name of each alien, a little biographical data, and where you can find each of them in the Star Wars trilogy. Good luck, and may the Force be with you.