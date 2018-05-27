For adults, a new Star Wars movie just means something to watch at the theater that weekend, and maybe a reason to yell at people on the internet. For kids (okay, and for a lot of adults too), a new Star Wars movie also means a ton of new Star Wars toys. Hasbro sent us some of the new Solo: A Star Wars Story action figures a few months back and they include a Millennium Falcon that lights up, makes sounds, and vibrates, and a gadget you can wear on your wrist that makes your action figures talk and interact. Back in my day, we had to use our mouths to make the toys talk! What is this world coming to?!?

Yes, back in my day, Star Wars toys looked very different. They didn’t talk. They didn’t even have knees or elbows, which meant they had an easier time defeating Darth Vader than they did sitting in a chair. And they had kooky names like “Yak Face.” Literally there’s a Star Wars toy named after what the dude’s face vaguely resembled. (Then again, in a universe where a character’s actual name is “Elan Sleazebaggano” maybe Yak Face isn’t all that bizarre.) But how well do you know some of the weirdest members of the classic Kenner Star Wars collection? Let’s find out.