Details of the will left by Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul were revealed today. According to the report, his best friend Charles Jones and girlfriend Chelsea Yeager stand to inherit 75 percent of his estate.

The news comes via TMZ , who say that Jones will receive 38 percent, with Yeager receiving only one percent less. The rest will be split with his tour manager (10 percent), drum technician (five percent), producer (five percent) and another friend (five percent). TMZ did not disclose their names.

In addition, Paul has bequeathed the portion of Dimebag Darrell 's estate that he inherited after his brother was killed in 2004 to Rita Haney, Darrell's girlfriend. Shortly after Vinnie's death, Haney expressed her gratitude towards those who reached out to her on Instagram.

"It has taken me a while to reach out and thank everyone for all of their love and support[,] for just thinking of me[,] means the world[.] [M]y apologies for being so tardy," she wrote . "Thank you all. I wish I could put into words what Dime and Vinnie mean to me ... but the emotions are so much more powerful than anything that I could ever say. I love you two so differently but yet both so dearly. [Y]ou both carried me through your lives and gave me your all[.] I will always love you both and I will always fly your flag strong and proud[.]"

Paul, who rose to fame in the '90s with Pantera before going on to Damageplan and Hellyeah , died on June 22 at the age of 54 in his sleep at his home in Las Vegas. The cause of death has not been disclosed, although police do not believe it was suspicious.