Village Officials Declare A Water Emergency In Ilion

The Village of Ilion is under a Boil Water Advisory and Water Emergency until further notice.

The order is the result of a water main break that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Barringer Road.

Village Board Member Chuck Lester tells WIBX First News with Keeler in the Morning that an 8 inch water main broke and workers are having a tough time shutting off the water and repairs attempts are still underway.

Water customers west of Barringer Road and those in some eastern parts of Frankfort will be experiencing low water pressure, or no water at all, due to the break and respective work to fix it.

Barringer Road is closed from West Prospect Street to West Main Street.