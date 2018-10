The Village of Mohawk is hosting a trick or treat parade after the kids get their candy sponsored by the The Mohawk Community Club.

The Village of Mohawk's trick or treating will be on Wednesday, October 31(Halloween day) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

After the kids collect all their candy, bring them on over to the Mohawk Fire Station for a costume parade and refreshments.

The parade begins at 7 p.m.

