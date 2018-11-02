Veteran’s Day Is ‘Free Fishing Day’ Across New York State

Coming up on Veteran's Day on November 11th is the final free fishing day for the year in New York State.

On Veteran's Day anyone is welcome to fish for free in fresh waters and no fishing license is required. That means this is open for residents and non-residents alike. The DEC does point out that all other freshwater fishing regulations still apply.

Ideas for Free Fishing Days

- Try fishing for the first time.

- Haven't fished in a while? Remember the joy of catching a fish again for free!

- Become an ambassador to the sport; take a friend fishing for the first time.

- Invite a friend to New York to fish.

- Take a spouse or significant other fishing.

- Take the family fishing...and don't forget the grandparents!"

This is the 4th and final free fishing day in New York for 2018.