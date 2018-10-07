The New York State Department of Transportation wants to make motorists aware of a paving project beginning this week in the Town of Vernon.

According to the NYSDOT, work will begin this week on a stretch of Route 31 in the Town of Vernon. The project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, October 9th at 7 a.m. The work will continue each day from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. until Friday, October 12th. The start day and time is weather permitting.

The stretch of Route 31 that will be impacted by this paving includes from Route 5 (Seneca Street) to Young's Road. Flaggers will be on scene to help with lane closures and traffic control.

The NYSDOT has launched a campaign to let motorists know to respect crew flaggers and the job they do. They also want to remind motorists to never speed in a work zone.