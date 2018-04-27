Tom Hardy Turns Into ‘Venom’ in First Full Trailer

The first teaser for the Sony film only introduced us to Hardy’s reporter, Eddie Brock, keeping a tight lid on the monster he’d soon turn into. But now the Spider-Man villain, who in this origin story is more of an anti-hero, gets to make his full monstrous debut in the Venom suit. The trailer shows Hardy’s Brock as a regular old guy; he goes on dates with Michelle Williams! He investigates bad guys like Riz Ahmed! He tells Jenny Slate she sucks inside a bodega! But Eddie Brock isn’t about to be a regular dude for long, and soon transforms into the titular alien symbiote once it latches onto him. Now he’s got black web-like goo that shoots out of his body, a freaky voice in his head, and one ugly mug.