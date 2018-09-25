After a yearlong application and inspection process the Assocation of Zoos and Aquariums has announced the successful accreditation of Utica Zoo at their annual conference in Seattle, Washington.

It was back in 2004 that Utica Zoo lost their accreditation due, in part, to deferred maintenance and a lack of fundraising necessary to properly operate the zoo. Under new leadership the zoo vowed to gain their status back.

Following a 3-day inspection in July 2018, certain changes and improvements were required to be made before the conference and ultimate decision to grant accreditation. The improvements and changes done would not have been possible without the contractors, volunteers, donors, board members and staff of the Utica Zoo.

With the honor of accreditation comes multiple benefits including grants, expanded participation in animal exchange and breeding programs and world-renowned animal care.