Utica To Ban Milwaukee’s Best Beer This Sunday?

Utica's mayor isn't quite banning, but he is strongly discouraging city residents and Utica City FC fans from consuming Milwaukee's Best beer this Sunday.

The call comes as Utica City FC prepares to host the Milwaukee Wave in Major Arena Soccer League action this weekend at the Adirondack Bank Center.

In fact, Mayor Robert Palmieri went so far as to issue an official city proclamation:

“Much in the same way Saranac Brewery and Utica Club beer are linked to our great City and culture, Miller Brewing and Milwaukee’s Best are tied to the Cream City. We will do whatever it takes to support Utica, Utica City and Utica Club-- our iconic beer brand; even it means banning rival beers,'' Palmieri said. “Milwaukee’s Best beer will be banned in the Adirondack Bank Center, and its consumption will be discouraged throughout the city between the hours of 2:00 PM- 6 PM Sunday.”

The Wave are the MASL's lone remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Meanwhile, UCFC sits at 5-1 and are off to a 4-0 record at the Adirondack Bank Center. Game time is 2:00 Sunday.