Utica Salvation Army Still Needs To Raise $50,000

With one week to go in the Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army of Utica still needs to raise $50,000.

Captain Michael Harrington says they're at about 50 percent of their $100,000 goal and the money is critically needed.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, who is the Red Kettle Campaign chair, is appealing for more volunteer bellringers during this last week before Christmas, as well as donations from the public.

“We can turn this around with some help from our many friends,” Sheriff Maciol said.

The Red Kettle campaign continues until December 24th.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can call (315) 534-9223, or you can send a donation to The Salvation Army, 14 Clinton Place, Utica, 13501.