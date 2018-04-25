The Utica Rome Speedway set to open 2018 season Sunday, April 29. While we were all glad to finally see warmer temperatures, no one could be happier than the crew at the track. Weather canceled opening weekend planned for April 22 and track owner, Bill Shea said even working on the oval was impossible.

The speedway will hold a practice session Thursday night, April 26 from 6 to 9. Grandstand admission will be free and pit passes are available for $20. A full schedule of Modifieds, Sportsman, and Rookie Sportsman are on tap for Sunday's opening night. It will also feature the first stop for the Pro Stock Series that should bring cars from as far as Canda to compete for the $1,000 payday to the winner.

New for 2018 will the opportunity to watch racing from the comfort of home. Weekly races and even special events will broadcast online at Dirt Track Direct Digest TV for a pay per view fee. If you're like me and prefer to get in the dirt and feel the roar, admission to races are just $13, only $10 for Seniors, Students, and Military. Kids 16 and under are free.