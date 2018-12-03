Get One Of The Last Utica Monopolys In Time For Christmas

Hasbro

This past summer a Utica Monopoly Edition of Monopoly was commissioned and all 5,000 of the first run quickly sold out . I even saw an elderly couple at the post office last week with one of the last ones who were sending it to their son out-of-state. However, do not fret. The Cooley Group , who's brainchild this was has reordered another 3,000 for the Holidays and they'll be available for purchase by Dec 18, but pre-order quickly as this will be the last run of this historic and popular game.

Don't forget that the proceeds from the game's purchase benefit the Abraham House and you can purchase them there and also other Utica area places of interest like Chanatry's, Munson Williams, Adirondack Bank Center, which just so happen to be spaces on the board too!