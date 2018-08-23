A Utica man is facing multiple charges after allegedly burglarizing multiple locations across the state.

According to DeWitt Police, the suspect was discovered after someone broke into St. Matthew's School on Kinne Street. The money was stolen from a donation jar that was designated for children at the Galisano Children's Hospital. Other cash was taken from the building as well.

Dewitt police believe the suspect broke windows on two of the interior doors in order to gain access to various parts of the building. After the theft initially took place, surveillance video was released in an effort to identify the suspect.

As a result of the above surveillance video being released, the suspect was identified by a business owner from the Utica/Rome area who had been previously burglarized by the suspect.

Ultimately, 27-year-old Codey Kistner of Utica was arrested on August 20th, 2018 in the Buffalo area while allegedly committing another burglary. Multiple charges are pending against Kistner and he's currently being held in Erie County Jail on charges stemming from that area.