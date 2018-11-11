A 24-year-old Utica man was killed in a one vehicle rollover crash on Route 365.

Todd Cozza was killed in the Saturday night accident near the State Route 26 Ramp in Rome, state police said. Cozza was driving a pickup truck and somehow lost control, going off the road and striking the guardrail before overturning the truck several times, said police, who received the accident call shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Cozza was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

A passenger in Cozza's vehicle was not injured. The accident is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, local officials were also investigating another crash this weekend. At least one person was seriously injured when a vehicle crashed into a tree on Culver Ave in East Utica.