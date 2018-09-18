Utica Fire Department to Conduct Hydrant Tests in the City
The Utica Fire Department will be doing routine maintenance on some of the hydrants around the city.
During testing, customers of Mohawk Valley Water Authority close to these areas may experience discolored water.
The condition should clear up within an hour or two of the maintenance. Customers are asked to flush the pipes by running cold water until clear.
The following areas will be impacted by the testing.
Bleecker Street
Catherine Street
Jay Street
Clementian Street
Stevens Street
Roberts Street
Harrison Avenue
French Road to Richardson
Genesee Street
The Utica Business Park
The Children's Museum
If the discoloration persists after a couple of hours, call MVWA at 315-792-0301.