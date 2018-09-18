Utica Fire Department to Conduct Hydrant Tests in the City

The Utica Fire Department will be doing routine maintenance on some of the hydrants around the city.

During testing, customers of Mohawk Valley Water Authority close to these areas may experience discolored water.

The condition should clear up within an hour or two of the maintenance. Customers are asked to flush the pipes by running cold water until clear.

The following areas will be impacted by the testing.

Bleecker Street

Catherine Street

Jay Street

Clementian Street

Stevens Street

Roberts Street

Harrison Avenue

French Road to Richardson

Genesee Street

The Utica Business Park

The Children's Museum

If the discoloration persists after a couple of hours, call MVWA at 315-792-0301.