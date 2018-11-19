Utica Comets Deliver 300 Turkeys To The Rescue Mission Of Utica

Utica Comets players and staff stopped by the Rescue Mission of Utica today to deliver 300 turkeys to help local families in need.

The annual tradition is in its sixth year, and is a partnership between the Rescue Mission and Comets President Rob Esche's Save of the Day Foundation.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to give back to the community,” said Jesse Graham. “A lot of people are very supportive of the team and it felt great, for sure.”

The Rescue Mission will be hosting its Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Thursday beginning at 11:00 a.m. in their Dining Hall on Rutger Street.

Meal deliveries are also available by calling the Mission at (315) 735-1645.