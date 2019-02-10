The Utica College men's hockey team earned a pair of road wins over the weekend to push themselves into first place in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference entering the final stretch of regular season play.

The Pioneers already had clinched a playoff spot, but are now sitting atop the conference following a 5-1 win at Chatham and a 5-2 victory over Stevenson. Senior Gregg Burmaster registered a hat trick in the Saturday victory moving UC to 12-3-1 in conference play and 15-6-2 overall.

Utica College can clinch the No.1 spot in the UCHC Tournament as they play their final two games at home this coming weekend: a Friday night vs. Kings College, and showdown Saturday against Wilkes University who sits in second in the standings at 11-4-1 in the UCHC.

Conference tournament play begins Tuesday, February 19, 2019.